Kimberly Richardson has a passion for recycling, said Amy Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.” Richardson, who is assistant manager for Hanwha Qcells, a solar module plant located in the Carbondale Business Park, works hard to make sure waste is recycled, according to Hartline.
“Kimberly Richardson is such a light for us in the recycling sphere here in Dalton,” said Hartline. “She spearheaded much of the recycling efforts of Hanwha Qcells and figured out simple solutions to complex issues. She’s a joy to work with every time and the best part of getting to work with her is watching her build relationships with every single person she encounters. Every person I’ve seen have a conversation with Kimberly has always walked away with a smile on their face. It takes a special kind of person to be capable of handling a large scale issue with such grace and cheer.”
Lisa Nash, general manager for human resources at Hanwha Qcells, said, “Kimberly is passionate about her role in reducing landfill waste. She works tirelessly to find new and innovative ways to increase recycling opportunities.”
For her efforts to promote recycling in such a positive way, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Kimberly Richardson Citizen of the Week.
