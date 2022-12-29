Many people may know Krista Long as the owner/operator of Raspberry Row, a specialty gift store in downtown Dalton. They may not know just how involved Long is in making downtown Dalton, and the Greater Dalton area, cleaner and more attractive.
Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, said she knew Long through her store but got to know her better after Long and her husband Ricky took part in Trash Dash 2021 when volunteers cleaned up litter downtown. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“It already takes a special kind of person to head out to an event to pick up trash for fun, but it takes an extra-special person to then take that idea and embrace it,” said Hartline. “Krista really embraced what Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful does in beautification and litter prevention, and immediately saw how important it was to the businesses and residents in our community. Krista quickly became an important volunteer for us.”
Long and Raspberry Row adopted a mile downtown where they clean up litter four times a year to help keep the community beautiful.
“Raspberry Row joined in on our Beautification Grant in 2021 to make improvements to their exterior with a new bench,” said Hartline. “She took the time to write and apply for the grant and even worked with a local business to create a unique piece that adds value to how downtown Dalton looks. She also joined our board and has been important in helping guide us through the year and the ways that we can best help residents. Krista has gone out of the typical comfort zone to elevate our community and make it truly shine.”
For her efforts to make the Greater Dalton area a more attractive place to live, shop and work, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Krista Long Citizen of the Week.
