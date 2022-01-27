Citizen of the Week: Lauren Powell always generous in sharing her story 'to help others grow'

After conquering addiction and reuniting with her children, Lauren Powell now shares her story with Family Support Council Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) so those volunteers can effectively understand and help children and families in need.
Powell, who is studying social work at Dalton State College, "has an incredible and inspiring story, and she is always generous in sharing it to help others grow," said Chelsea DeWaters, the CASA program manager for Whitfield and Murray counties. "She teaches volunteers in a way that is personal, down to earth, honest and encouraging."
At each of the three training sessions for new CASAs each year, Powell "shows up to share her own story and coach volunteers on how to best support their families," DeWaters said. "We are better caretakers of each other because of Lauren’s willingness to share her experience and wisdom with us, and we appreciate her."
CASA volunteers "work with local children in foster care and their families," advocating for the best interests of the children and looking for ways to reunite families separated by foster care, DeWaters said.
"To be effective in this role, CASA volunteers must cultivate a deep understanding of the complex issues being faced by so many of our community’s families. They must have empathy and clear insight about complicated experiences such as addiction, trauma, grief and the impact of separation through foster care on children and their parents, (and) this is where Lauren comes in."
"After finding her way through the journey of recovery, Lauren reunified with her own kids almost three years ago, (and) even though it means finding the energy to share her heart in the midst of so many other commitments and goals, Lauren always shows up for people who need to hear the perspective she has and tells her story wherever it will be inspiring and edifying for others," DeWaters said.
She has presented at conferences and regional stakeholder meetings, as well as local trainings, she works full time at the Whitfield County-Dalton Day Care Center and parents three "littles," and she is actively involved in Narcotics Anonymous supporting recovery — always executing those roles "with the same extraordinary openness, insightfulness and kindness" she brings to the Family Support Council and CASAs.
For her dedication in sharing her story to help others, the Daily Citizen-News names Lauren Powell Citizen of the Week.
