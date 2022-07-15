Liany Rodriguez plays an important role at Dalton State College, according to Dean of Students Jami Hall.
Rodriguez is the AmeriCorps VISTA campus and community resource advocate at Dalton State, where she coordinates volunteer activities on campus and in the community.
“Her portfolio includes increasing the capacity and effectiveness for volunteer outreach and advocacy for Dalton State students,” said Heather Williams, assistant director for leadership and civic engagement. “She has overseen the campus garden project aiming to provide fresh produce to our on-campus food pantry. The campus garden project received recognition at the 2022 Student Leadership Awards Ceremony as an innovative program showing promise of sustainability on campus. Liany has been a rock star in this role and has shown great initiative.”
Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, said Rodriguez has also organized volunteers to help keep the campus and the community clean.
“Liany is not just a volunteer but a leader,” Hartline said. “She approached Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful to help us have more opportunities for Dalton State College students and took the time to really get to know what we do. She has helped us with a great attitude and smile on her face even when that entails walking for miles and through rain. It is great to know that someone so great is there to help guide students to be present and active in their community.”
For her many efforts to improve Dalton State College and the Greater Dalton community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Liany Rodriguez Citizen of the Week.
