Citizen of the Week: Linda Boyd 'loves and serves with great enthusiasm'

City of Refuge Dalton is "blessed" to have Linda Boyd as a volunteer, said Van Smith, City of Refuge Dalton's director of operations.
"Linda has been serving with us at City of Refuge Dalton for several months and is a great joy to have in the office," said Smith. "I have known Linda for over 20 years and she is a genuine, caring person who loves to interact with people and to make a difference in their lives. She is willing to jump in and help with whatever is needed and always goes above and beyond."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
"Linda faithfully serves every week and brings a great enthusiasm to everything she does," said Smith. "She often surprises us with special treats like banana pudding, apple cobbler and other homemade goodies for the staff and volunteers. We are blessed that she is a part of the City of Refuge Dalton team."
Smith said Boyd insists she is blessed by being able to serve and help others.
"Linda said that her favorite part of serving at CORD (City of Refuge Dalton) is the people that she encounters each time she comes," Smith said. "She loves what City of Refuge Dalton does and wants to be a part of serving others. Linda is a people person, and it only takes a second to experience her kindness."
Smith said Boyd has worked as a church secretary at Unity Baptist Church in Dalton and now serves as a regular volunteer at Rocky Face Baptist Church, where she has "launched and managed a church library, and weekly promoted books."
"We love and appreciate Linda Boyd not only for what she brings to City of Refuge Dalton but for who she is," Smith said. "She is a sweet lady who loves and serves with great enthusiasm and is making a huge difference in the lives of others at City of Refuge Dalton."
For her efforts to help others at City of Refuge Dalton and through her church, the Daily Citizen-News names Linda Boyd Citizen of the Week.
