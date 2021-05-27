Citizen of the Week: Lisa Douglas 'has a heart for feeding the hungry in our community'

Lisa Douglas is involved with nearly every mission opportunity at First Baptist Church of Dalton, and she is also a key participant in the church's annual red tub giveaway.
A member of the mission committee, Douglas is "always the first to volunteer to serve on any mission activity we have, (and) she heads up the team that does" the red tub ministry, which supplies food to food-insecure families during the holiday season, said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions for the church. "The tubs have enough food to feed a family for two weeks during the holiday break when the children are not in school and don't receive their free and reduced breakfasts and lunches."
"Our church members shop for the food from a supplied list, or our volunteers shop for you if you send money, (and) Lisa could often be seen with her team of volunteers in the grocery store with 10 to 12 carts of food trying to fill the tubs," Hooie said. "She has a heart for feeding the hungry in our community and works tirelessly to make sure there are enough red tubs to meet the needs" each year.
The church provided more red tubs in December 2020 than in any prior edition of the giveaway, with the need great due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jonathan Barlow, senior pastor at the church. COVID-19 has impacted "everybody, but, in general, I think those who have been hurt the most are those who were already on the door of poverty or in poverty, (as) there was no safety net for those living paycheck to paycheck."
"When the need grows, the help needs to grow, too," and it's individuals like Douglas who take on even more responsibilities in order to meet those needs, Barlow added. "Our church and other churches have expanded to meet that need."
For her efforts to provide food for those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Lisa Douglas Citizen of the Week.
