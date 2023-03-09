Facing the cold of winter without a home is challenging. Facing it without a hat or scarf or blanket can be deadly.
For the past two years Lizy Miller has been taking extra care to make sure some of those without a home in Dalton have clothing to help keep them warm.
"She has been knitting hats, toboggans, blankets and scarves for us for over two years," said Dalton’s Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill.
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
"She's a real sweetheart," Hill said. "She takes any yarn she can garner and knits it into something that people on the street can wear, and we give it to those in need."
Hill said Miller has a passion for knitting and a desire to help others.
"It's really neat that these are handmade," he said. "Of course, there are some people who are just happy to have something to keep them warm. But quite a few people really appreciate that someone took the time to actually make something for them."
For her efforts to help those in need in Dalton, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Lizy Miller Citizen of the Week.
