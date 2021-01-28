Citizen of the Week: Martha Hughes 'spends much of her time ministering to others'

Martha Hughes, who heads a ministry that delivers food weekly to shut-ins, "is a beloved church member, (with) a heart for caring for people, especially her church family," said Jonathan Barlow, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Dalton. "She serves quietly and behind the scenes," never asking for recognition.
"Most of the recipients (of the food) will tell you that the visit is often better than the meal, (and) it is a reassurance that they have not been forgotten," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions and spiritual formation at First Baptist Church. "Martha and her team," including Doris Booher and Marilyn Ottinger, keep "in close contact with these individuals through phone calls and provide much more than just a meal."
Hughes, who has been a member of First Baptist Church for six decades and spent much of that time as secretary, launched the food ministry for "friends at home" with Booher and Ottinger a decade ago, said Hooie. Various church members deliver the meals, and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, would chat and pray with those individuals.
Due to the pandemic, meals are now left on doorsteps for the safety of all involved, and "for years they prepared the meals themselves, but now use our church kitchen and sometimes local restaurants to take a hot meal to these senior adults," Hooie added. Hughes "has a true servant's heart and spends much of her time ministering to others."
"She simply cares so deeply for each person and wants them to be prayed for and cared for in the best way possible," Barlow said. "Not a week goes by that I do not receive a phone call or text message from Martha sharing the state of a church member (who) needs a pastoral care touch."
Hughes "loves working with her team to make sure those who are in need of a meal and a few minutes of conversation aren't forgotten," Barlow said. She's "the linchpin" of this ministry, and it "would not be possible without Martha."
For her dedication to service and willingness to help others, the Daily Citizen-News names Martha Hughes Citizen of the Week.
