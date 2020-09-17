Citizen of the Week: Mary Kiker

A teacher's day doesn't end when the final bell rings. Teachers put in many hours of work outside the classroom.
Those who know her say Mary Kiker, a first-grade teacher at Dalton's Brookwood School, truly goes beyond the expectations for her job to help her students.
"She had a (student's) family in a temporary shelter situation," said Debra Harris, who also teaches at Brookwood. "She helped that family move when they were able to leave the shelter. She took meals to the little girl in the family almost every day this summer. She drove one parent, I'm not sure if it was that family or not, to work for a while when her car was down."
Harris said such actions aren't unusual for Kiker, a 32-year veteran of teaching, who has tutored children when they were out of school to make sure they didn't fall behind.
"She taught families, who weren't technologically savvy, how to use computers, so they could help their children with school," Harris said.
"We have a reading room that is full of books," Harris said. "When we all had to leave (when schools closed because of the new coronavirus, COVID-19), it was a mess. She worked all summer getting all of the books back in order for the start of school."
Harris said Kiker "has a lot of energy and a lot of compassion."
For her many efforts to help her students and their families, the Daily Citizen-News names Mary Kiker Citizen of the Week.
