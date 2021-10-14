Citizen of the Week: Matt Facey 'a role model for ... young students in the community'

As an instructional coach at Dalton High School, Matt Facey helps teachers understand and put into practice new instructional approaches.
But Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller said Facey goes beyond the basics of his position.
"He is very passionate about increasing community partnerships that will impact learning in our school and improve our community," she said.
Last year, Dalton High School started a botany class that has been very successful. This year, Facey and botany teacher Annette Buckner are working with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful to make improvements to the school's greenhouse and to provide students with more opportunities to grow a variety of plants. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection."
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Executive Director Amy Hartline said this isn't the first time Facey has stepped up to help build a bridge between the school and that organization. A few years ago he helped students apply for a grant that helped them create an outdoor classroom for the school.
"From just that interaction I could tell Matt was great support for his students," she said. "Matt clearly thinks outside the box on how to best improve the places around him and create an encouraging environment. He’s the type of leader you’re glad to see working with and serving as a role model for our young students in the community."
For his efforts to help students connect with the community and build a greener future, the Daily Citizen-News names Matt Facey Citizen of the Week.
