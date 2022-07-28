Whatever needs to be done to keep the Greater Dalton area litter free and attractive, Matt Scroggins will be there, said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.” Scroggins, who works for Mohawk Industries, has put in countless hours volunteering with the organization, according to Hartline.
“Matt has been a board member on the Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful board for years now and has been such a great help,” Hartline said. “He doesn’t mind if his work is behind the scenes or involves him doing the heavy lifting (literally during our Bring One for the Chipper event!).”
Bring One for the Chipper is an annual event hosted after Christmas by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful in which local residents can bring in their live, natural Christmas trees to be shredded into mulch. They can also bring in cardboard and some electronics to be recycled.
“He’s humble about how much work he puts in even when it is a large amount,” said Hartline. “His ideas and hard work have helped propel Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful forward since he became a member.”
For his efforts to promote conservation and recycling and to keep Greater Dalton clean, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Matt Scroggins Citizen of the Week.
