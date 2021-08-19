Citizen of the Week: Meg Gulledge teaches local 4-H students

Meg Gulledge has long been someone who has made a difference in the community. The Coahulla Creek High School graduate, now a sophomore at the University of Georgia, could often be found during her high school years volunteering at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
She also helped with Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations.
This summer, she decided to take on a new challenge and help Whitfield County 4-H and the youngsters it serves.
"Meg volunteered for Whitfield 4-H this summer teaching Clover Buds, kindergarten through fourth grade (students)," said Whitfield County 4-H Agent Meghan Corvin. "She taught two classes, 'The Life Cycle of a Chicken' and 'Recycling and Composting,' reaching over 50 kids. Students were part of City Park School’s summer program, Kid City. Both lessons were interactive and reached science standards for the appropriate class level."
For her many volunteer efforts, especially her time this summer with local 4-H students, the Daily Citizen-News names Meg Gulledge Citizen of the Week.
