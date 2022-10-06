Melanie Hale is “always willing to go the extra mile” to help women in recovery from addiction, said Cindy Barton, director of Providence Ministries Women’s Recovery.
Hale has been a residential manager for Women’s Recovery for a little more than a year.
“That means she’s basically a house mom,” said Barton. “She stays in the house with our clients. She’s there 24/7, with six days off a month. It’s not for the faint at heart. She makes sure the clients’ needs are met. That’s the physical needs — food, taking them to employment, that sort of thing. She also supports them emotionally, offers guidance, someone to turn to.”
Barton said Hale has “had her own journey of recovery” and that is why it is so important for her to help other women in their journey.
“She has a tremendous heart for service,” Barton said. “She’s got a great personality. You feel better just being around her. She’s just one of those people who really lifts you up. We are really blessed to have her. I’m certainly fortunate to have her here.”
For her many efforts to help women in their time of need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Melanie Hale Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.