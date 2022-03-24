Michele Chin-King nourishes student bodies, minds and souls with her dedicated volunteer work at Learning Tree Elementary School, according to Principal Twila Brown.
“She had a heart transplant a few years ago (and has) been at high risk with this (COVID-19 pandemic), yet she bravely — with precautions — drives to volunteer at Learning Tree four days a week,” said Brown, who is also a teacher at the school. “She lays out books for students to preview when they visit the library, (and) she occasionally gives them little treats when they turn in their books and (have taken) care of them.”
“Even in the summer, she will come and work in the library to get it ready for the school year,” Brown said. “She also prepares hot lunch two days a week and serves each meal with a smile,”
“She always encourages us all to eat healthfully, too,” Brown added. “The students love her and so do the staff.”
Learning Tree Elementary School has been part of the Dalton community since 1948, and the school shares property on South Tibbs Road with the Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church, according to Brown. The school is part of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist school network.
For her dedication to helping students and staff at Learning Tree Elementary School — even during a pandemic — the Dalton Daily Citizen names Michele Chin-King Citizen of the Week.
