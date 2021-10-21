Citizen of the Week: Mike O'Neill 'just works and serves'

Mike O'Neill "is a huge asset to our church and our community," according to the Rev. Matt Christian, associate pastor at ChristChurch Presbyterian.
O'Neill volunteers for Dalton's Greater Works, among other efforts, said Jeanie Christian, a member of ChristChurch Presbyterian and Matt Christian's wife. "He just does a lot."
Greater Works is "a ministry to homeless and indigent families in town," providing everything from clothing and meals to job training and affordable housing, Matt Christian said. O'Neill attacks those projects with the same devotion he does everything else with which he's involved, and "Mike is the consummate facilitator."
"Wherever he goes, he finds a way to plug in," Matt Christian said. "He's so good at gathering groups together, getting them to have conversations that need to be talked about, and keeping things on course," all of which are "unique gifts not everyone has."
"He strikes up conversations with complete strangers everywhere, because he's never met a 'stranger,'" Matt Christian said. "He's so warm and so giving."
He's also "on so many boards in the business community, and he's so gifted in helping others build their own strengths and muscles," Matt Christian said. "He's not a self-promoter or interested in the spotlight, (rather) he just works and serves."
For his numerous contributions to his church and in the larger community, the Daily Citizen-News names Mike O'Neill Citizen of the Week.
