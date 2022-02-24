Molly Zhou has long been a “loyal” partner to Junior Achievement of Georgia, but her value became even more apparent when the COVID-19 pandemic paused in-person volunteer opportunities, said Caroline Frost, manager, development and volunteering partnerships, for Junior Achievement of Georgia.
Zhou, an associate professor in the School of Education at Dalton State College, “proved very true to her commitment to Junior Achievement when it was held to the fire during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Frost said. Students who “weren’t able to volunteer in person (instead) completed the JA College Experience, where they were able to visit the (Junior Achievement) Discovery Center (of Greater Dalton), complete an adapted version of the JA Finance Park curriculum and complete some additional professional development activities.”
Zhou’s partnership with Junior Achievement “began as a way for her students considering a career in education to complete field experience hours teaching JA curriculum with teachers from around the region,” Frost said. “This was critical in eventually paving the way for Northwest Georgia to build our own Discovery Center, because it helped us build credibility and gain popularity with local teachers and school districts.”
“We have been excited to transition her students from volunteering in the classroom to volunteering with the Discovery Center,” Frost said. “They have been phenomenal volunteers: prepared, professional, enthusiastic and engaged.”
The student volunteers Zhou sends to the Discovery Center are “loved by our middle-schoolers, their teachers and, most certainly, our staff,” Frost added. “Needless to say, we are extremely grateful for the support from Dr. Zhou over the years.”
For her years of working closely with Junior Achievement of Georgia and sending numerous students to volunteer, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Molly Zhou Citizen of the Week.
