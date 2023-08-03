Molly Zhou has a passion for the arts and a love for the community say those who know her.
Zhou is a professor of education at Dalton State College.
Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, said Zhou “has done so much good for the community.”
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“She really cares about teaching people in the community and bringing the arts to everyone,” Hartline said of Zhou. “She spearheaded the arts integration program at Dalton State and is constantly working to do more with the concept and bring it to more people in the community.
“Every year she lets me come and speak to her class about arts integration and sustainability to teacher candidates and it has created great, lasting professional relationships for them and me. It takes people truly passionate and hardworking to create positive and healthy change and Dr. Zhou is one of those people that are bringing our community forward.”
Sharon L. Hixon, dean of the School of Education at Dalton State, calls Zhou a “wonderful community citizen.”
“Along with her arts integration work, she also volunteers at some of the events at the Creative Arts Guild,” said Hixon. “Beyond her passion for the arts, she is also very passionate about helping young children see themselves as future college students. She has worked diligently to support the Dream Boldly summer program that brings middle school students to campus for an overnight experience. She was named the James and Sis Brown Chair in spring 2023.”
For her many efforts to make our community a better place to live, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Molly Zhou Citizen of the Week.
