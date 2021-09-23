Citizen of the Week: Naomi Swanson 'sacrifices and serves in a Christ-like' manner

In ways large and small, Naomi Swanson supports and advocates for causes dear to her heart.
"She volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association years before I did, and she's one of the top fundraisers in the city," said Jeanie Christian, who herself has been a leading fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Atlanta and Dalton and facilitates a support group for "care partners," spouses and adult children of those with Alzheimer's. "She's done so much for the Walk to End Alzheimer's, and she's a huge community advocate."
Swanson "is on several committees" at ChristChrch Presbyterian and "is always there to help," said Christian, a member of ChristChurch Presbyterian and the wife of associate pastor Matt Christian. "Whenever I see her, she's always backing up someone who is important in the city, (working) behind the scenes."
Swanson is "very unassuming about the impact she has, but she tirelessly serves the congregation and this community," Matt Christian said. "People see the outcomes, but not all the work that goes into" achieving those outcomes, and Swanson is "so good in those team settings, working with others."
"Wise, with a great sense of humor," Swanson exudes "joy" as she serves, he said. "She does the flowers here on Sundays with a group of people, and our flower displays are always unbelievable."
Whether in her church, or in the community, Swanson "does so much that we all benefit from, but she's happy to fade into the background, and to me that is a unique quality in the culture of self-promotion we have now," he said. "She sacrifices and serves in a Christ-like way."
For her indefatigable efforts to improve her church and community while not seeking credit nor recognition, the Daily Citizen-News names Naomi Swanson Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.