Dalton High School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) seeks to develop leadership and service among young people. JROTC cadets can be seen at numerous events throughout the community for charities and service organizations, helping to make sure the events run smoothly.
And during the past three years few cadets have been as active as Parth Karande, now a senior at Dalton High School. Karande has put in more than 800 hours of community service since 2020.
“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parth still found a way to give back and serve others,” said Dalton High School Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller. “This accomplishment definitely exhibits his passion for helping others and the determination to make a difference in his community. He has done this while maintaining excellent grades and serving as a leader in the DHS JROTC program.”
Karande has held a number of leadership positions with the JROTC and other student organizations and has competed in JROTC Raider and Leadership and Academic Bowl competitions.
“Parth is an excellent role model for his peers, and we can’t wait to see what his future holds,” said Hungerpiller.
For his volunteer service to his school and to his community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Parth Karande Citizen of the Week.
