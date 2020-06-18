Citizen of the Week: Pat Jennings

After a relative's daughter lost her life to domestic violence, the issue became personal to Pat Jennings, and she decided to become involved with the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
Jennings eventually joined the center's board, and she served as its president in 2019.
"A dependable volunteer, (Jennings) is always a joy to see come through the doors here at the shelter," said Whitney Cockburn, volunteer coordinator at the center. "On behalf of our director, Katora Printup, and all the staff here at our organization, we appreciate all (Jennings) has done for the shelter and how instrumental she has been in supporting the mission to end domestic violence in our communities."
The Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center provides shelter and support to victims of domestic violence, as well as advocacy for victims, in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon counties. The center, which has served Northwest Georgia for decades, is a free, safe and confidential resource for domestic violence victims. The center can be reached at its 24-hour crisis hotline, (706) 278-5586, and more information is available online at nwgafcc.com.
Kathy Thornton, financial/operations coordinator for the center, called Jennings "an exceptional individual who puts the needs of others before herself."
"She has been an advocate for victims of domestic violence by giving of her time and talents as a board member, then board president, (and) she also has worked in the community to promote our agency by collecting donations from our needs list," Thornton added. Jennings "is a great friend to our agency and to the community (with) her accomplishments."
For her dedication to combating the scourge of domestic violence, the Daily Citizen-News names Pat Jennings Citizen of the Week.
