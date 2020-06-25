Citizen of the Week: Phil Johnson

Over the years, Phil Johnson has been a dedicated and active volunteer for City of Refuge.
City of Refuge provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals. And it's volunteers such as Johnson, who is also a member of Crosspointe Dalton church, that make it possible for City of Refuge to help people.
"He is a great friend to City of Refuge Dalton and to many others," said City of Refuge Director of Operations Van Smith.
But Smith says Johnson has really stepped up to the plate over the last three months as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the restrictions on economic activities the state has imposed to fight the virus have forced City of Refuge and other charities to rethink how they serve people.
"During our normal operations, he leads a food bank team each week and has served on many volunteer teams," said Smith. "During COVID-19, he has helped in our mobile food distribution by picking up food from our area Walmart and the Chattanooga Food Bank as well as processing and packing food boxes. Phil always goes the extra mile and does it with great joy."
Smith says Johnson is always there for City of Refuge.
"When we have a need, we can always call on him to help," he said. "His joy and laughter are contagious as he always serves with a smile. Phil has a great heart for others and wants to make a difference in people’s lives. We truly appreciate him serving at City of Refuge Dalton."
For his efforts to help City of Refuge assist others, the Daily Citizen-News names Phil Johnson Citizen of the Week.
