Dalton’s Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill calls Phyllis Bass “a really sweet lady, with a heart to help others.”
“She’s been volunteering with us for about two years now,” Hill said. “She helps us with our clothing.”
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing. Hill said Bass comes in every Tuesday and Saturday.
“She sorts the clothes and gets them ready to put into the store,” he said. “When the store is open to give the clothes away, she assists the people who come in to shop. She does all kinds of errands. We had a lady call the other week with no transportation and nothing to eat, and she volunteered to take something to her.”
“She works primarily in clothing for us, but she does anything that needs to be done. We just have to ask, and a lot of times, we don’t even have to ask,” he said. “She sees something that needs to be done and does it.”
For her efforts to help those served by Dalton’s Greater Works, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Phyllis Bass Citizen of the Week.
