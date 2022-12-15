Many Dalton residents may know Rachael Perez for her work as technology lab center library assistant at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library.
But they may not know the many ways she makes an impact on the community.
“Rachael brings in such great ideas for the community,” said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“She puts in so much work and clearly loves being able to help and connect people,” said Hartline. “I initially got to know her when she began leading a project to create a library for seed starting, something I know would be loved by our gardening community. Then I got to work with her when we held our composting class at the library and she was so enthusiastic about helping out all of the attendees. She was even able to offer Spanish translation for us so that we could open up our class for even more residents. She really is such a joy to work with because her love for her work is contagious.”
For her efforts to make the Greater Dalton area a better place, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Rachael Perez Citizen of the Week.
