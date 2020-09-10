Citizen of the Week: Ramsey has a special place in her heart for local children, families

Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week will kick off Monday, and it's child welfare advocates like Michele Ramsey who continue to go the extra mile for families who make a significant difference in the lives of local children, according to her colleagues.
Ramsey, a supervisor in the foster care unit of Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services, "works tirelessly to help improve the lives of others (and) advocates for Georgia's most vulnerable population," said Jonathan Sloan, Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services director. "Even though child welfare is a difficult job, she keeps a positive attitude and inspires staff to provide quality services to the (county's) citizens."
"She restores families that are going through difficult times and gives hope to the hopeless," Sloan added. "She is always looking out for what is best for children who have been abused and neglected."
Brittany Hord, an administrator at the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services, called Ramsey "an anchor" in the unit, while Elizabeth Morales, one of the case managers Ramsey supervises, said that Ramsey "always finds a way to help our families" by thinking "outside the box," and she "is always willing to give our families a second chance."
Sophia Golliher, who used to work alongside Ramsey when they were both case managers for the Division of Family and Children Services and now partners with her regularly as a volunteer supervisor for the local Court Appointed Special Advocate program, believes Ramsey is both "a fabulous person and a community asset."
She "has diligently worked toward helping unseen children in our community get what they need for many years, (and) she has the care and compassion to help families when they need it the most," Golliher said. Ramsey, who has been with the Whitfield County Division of Family and Children Services for seven years, "inspires those who work with her to go about working with families in the same way."
For her indefatigable efforts to assist children and families, as well as her ability to inspire others in her profession to the same level of dedication, the Daily Citizen-News names Michele Ramsey its Citizen of the Week.
