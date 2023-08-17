Reed Fincher “is so quiet and reserved that many aren’t aware of all he does in the background for our community and beyond,” said Dalton resident Kathryn Sellers.
“Reed has served on the Dalton Historic Preservation Commission for a number of years as a very knowledgeable and helpful member,” said Sellers, a former member of that commission. “His work on restoration of his own properties, including a charming home in the Crown Mill village and one in Brookwood, have given him firsthand knowledge of how preservation is the best way to ‘recycle’ or ‘upcycle’ properties instead of the resource-drain of new home builds.
“His insight is often very helpful when a historic district property owner needs knowhow about maintenance or changes. He also serves graciously on the statewide Georgia Alliance of Historic Preservation Commissions, representing Dalton well. His sharing of knowledge and knowhow is a true benefit for the Dalton area.”
Fincher is also active with Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.”
“Reed has been a such a leader for Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful,” said Amy Hartline, the group’s executive director. “He started our beloved Yard of the Month program, has been a major part of our revitalization efforts, and has been chairman and beautification chairman. He not only brings new ideas to KDWB, but I also know if there is anything we need help with like manning a table at an event or completing a litter study that I can call on him. Dalton is a lucky place to have someone with such vision and drive as a community leader.”
Believe Greater Dalton Executive Director Allyson Coker said Fincher is also active in dealing with housing issues.
“Through his work as executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp. (a nonprofit whose mission is to help people acquire and maintain safe housing), Reed is also a leader in bringing agencies together on a monthly basis to address transitional housing needs in our community and is committed to finding solutions for the challenges we are facing on that front,” Coker said.
For his many efforts to make Dalton a better place to live, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Reed Fincher Citizen of the Week.
