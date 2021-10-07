Citizen of the Week: Reese McCoy has a 'genuine heart for others'

As "wonderful" a student as Reese McCoy is, "he's an even better person," according to Janet Robbins, who taught him for four years at Northwest Whitfield High School.
McCoy, a member of Northwest's class of 2021, volunteers in various capacities, from the Special Olympics to his church, and "actions like this do not come from the average teen, but from a young man who demonstrates integrity in every action he takes," said Robbins, an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Northwest. "He's such a good kid."
McCoy, who is studying forestry at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, received the Presidential Service Award, the FFA Leadership Award and the Georgia Natural Resources Conservation Award, among other commendations, while at Northwest. He also was the chairman for the Bruin Box program, an initiative led by students of Robbins to provide food to Northwest students in need and their families.
"I have seen him work his fingers to the bone (and) open his heart with compassion for others," Robbins said. Additionally, "he was a huge hit with children" at the Farm to Schools Festival put on by Northwest Agricultural Education students for local youth, running booths, planning and coordinating, all "with enthusiasm and a big smile."
He's volunteered with Dalton-Whitfield County Special Olympics, at the Ronald McDonald House in Chattanooga and at Whitfield County's Miracle Field. He's also a youth leader and volunteer at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
McCoy is "a true leader, real and sincere about his devotion to God, faith, family, community" and school, and he's a "leader by example," according to Tac Coley, the reverend at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church. McCoy has helped build ramps at the church to aid those with disabilities, served in the food pantry and cooked and delivered meals to shut-ins, among other contributions.
"He intuitively sees a need and does what he can to meet that need," and he's "loved by everyone in our church because of his genuine heart for others," Coley added. "He is a special person and sure to change the world just by being himself."
McCoy's "work ethic is far above the level normally set by other students in his age bracket, and he approaches new challenges with zeal rather than resentment," Robbins said. "One cannot help but be happy around him," and, "simply put, (he's) one of those 'few-in-a-lifetime'-type students."
For his devotion to faith, family, education and community and his extensive volunteer efforts that attest to his values, the Daily Citizen-News names Reese McCoy Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.