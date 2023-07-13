When Sharon Crittenden can't find an item she's looking for when shopping at the Kroger on West Walnut Avenue, she always looks for Mr. Reggie (Reggie Maffett).
"He will always stop what he's doing and take you right to the aisle that it's on," she said. "If it's not there, he'll go to the back and see if he can find it. I've noticed that other people will stop and ask him questions. It's not just me. He's an amazing employee. He's always eager to help, always polite. He has first-rate customer skills."
Store manager Anthony Duncan said Maffett gets a great deal of praise from customers.
"We have a lot of regular customers, if they need help with something, they ask for him," Duncan said. "He always goes above and beyond to help customers, whether it is in his department or another one."
Maffett celebrated his 50th anniversary of working for Kroger in June.
"He started at a store in Chattanooga and then came down here," said Duncan.
For helping customers for more than 50 years with eagerness and politeness, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Reggie Maffett Citizen of the Week.
