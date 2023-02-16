Happy. Joyous. Grateful. A blessing.
Those are among the words Providence Ministries Director of Marketing Kim Le uses to describe Robert Anderson.
“Robert is a special member of the Providence Ministries family,” she said. “He came through Providence in 2017 in the Men’s Homeless Shelter.”
Headquartered at 711 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton, Providence Ministries provides shelter for men, women and children; serves meals to the homeless; provides free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the community; and offers addiction recovery programs for alcohol and drugs. It also operates several thrift stores that sell inexpensive items ranging from clothes to toys to household items to raise funds for its mission.
Le said Anderson “has been a wonderful blessing for Providence Ministries. We’ve seen Jesus Christ transform his life. From just being a resident in the shelter to becoming a servant-leader to now serving as the shelter supervisor of the same shelter he lived in back in 2017.”
“Every time you see Robert, you will always catch a smile on his face,” she said. “He is always determined and is admired by many for his can-do attitude and going above and beyond. Robert is involved in Celebrate Recovery Calhoun and Celebrate Recovery at Liberty Baptist Church.”
Celebrate Recovery is a biblically-based 12-step program.
“He continues to give back to the community through his selfless work,” Le said. “Each week, Robert teaches a class for Celebrate Recovery to our Men’s Recovery Program. In addition, Robert has earned his bachelor’s in social services from Belhaven University, and he is continuing his education at Grand Canyon University for his master’s in addiction counseling. His passion for Christ and recovery is incredible to watch with each person he interacts with. His enthusiasm motivates and encourages those around him. We appreciate all that he does.”
For his many efforts to help Providence Ministries serve those in need, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Robert Anderson Citizen of the Week.
