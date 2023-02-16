Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.