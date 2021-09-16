Citizen of the Week: Robert 'Bob' Cruze has 'a heart to serve others'

Robert "Bob" Cruze has been volunteering with City of Refuge Dalton for more than a year, and in that time he has made a big impact, said City of Refuge Dalton Director of Operations Van Smith.
"He is fairly new to the community and is retired after working across the country in commercial construction," said Smith.
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
"Bob has a heart to serve others and to be a help to those living in Dalton-Whitfield County. He is a regular part of our mobile food delivery, serving food boxes each Wednesday and Friday to children and families in our community," said Smith. "He always goes above and beyond by delivering at least 10 boxes each day, and if there is a need for more food boxes to be delivered, he is always willing to help.
"Bob and his wife have been delivering food boxes since they started volunteering with us. They are part of a great volunteer base who have enabled us to serve over 250,000 meals last year to children, families, individuals and senior adults in our community who are struggling with food insecurities."
Cruze also uses his construction skills to help with building, repair and construction projects at City of Refuge Dalton's facilities.
"He is a great blessing to City of Refuge Dalton and gives of his time to make a difference." said Smith. "His heart is to help wherever he can and to serve others with his gifts and skills. Bob has worked on a multitude of projects helping us to restore, repair and beautify our facilities so that we can better serve our community and clients."
For his efforts to help City of Refuge Dalton help others, the Daily Citizen-News names Robert "Bob" Cruze Citizen of the Week.
