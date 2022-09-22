Robert Lingerfelt came to Dalton’s Greater Works ministry about five years ago for help, according to the ministry’s founder and president Robert Hill.
“He was a homeless man, a veteran,” said Hill. “He came here for help, and he began helping us at the ministry. He’s now stabilized, has a home, and is continuing to help us out.”
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing. Hill said it isn’t unusual for the people who come there for help to look for ways they can help Dalton’s Greater Works and to keep helping even after they begin doing better.
He said Lingerfelt helps keep equipment maintained and running.
“He’s very mechanically inclined, does a lot of repair work for us,” Hill said. “He maintains lawnmowers, weed eaters. He’s worked on my truck. He is a big help.”
For his efforts to help those served by Dalton’s Greater Works, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Robert Lingerfelt Citizen of the Week.
