Citizen of the Week: Roger Melendrez is 'a great ambassador of Dalton throughout the country'

Roger Melendrez, a veteran, local business owner and community contributor, "is a true success story and a great reflection of Dalton," according to Tyna Stevenson.
Melendrez, owner/operator of Big's Axe Throwing in The Mill and Crown Garden, "has done a great job of expanding the sport of ax throwing in North Georgia, and now he has become a great ambassador of Dalton throughout the country," said Stevenson. Melendrez "recently earned a spot to compete in the World Axe Throwing Championship, (an) elite honor, (and) he is also giving back."
Raised in Dalton, Melendrez "relied on the Boys & Girls Club for after-school care, (and) now he gives back by hosting an annual ax throwing fundraiser for the club," Stevenson said. "He currently serves in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, and (I'm so) impressed with his story."
Melendrez, a Dalton High School graduate, is also active with Dalton Public Schools. For example, the City Park School alumnus starred in a video for his elementary school's observance of Veterans Day this year.
He participated in the Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) while in Dalton Public Schools, then served in the Marine Corps around the globe, including Europe and Honduras, before returning to his hometown.
For his service to his country and his community, the Daily Citizen-News names Roger Melendrez Citizen of the Week.
