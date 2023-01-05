Northwest Whitfield High School senior Rylei Brown has been volunteering at Dalton’s Greater Works ministry for about a year and has impressed everyone who has come into contact with her, according to Dalton’s Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill.
“She’s been coming in faithfully every week and working in our clothing department,” Hill said. “She comes in Sundays and Tuesdays, when clothing is distributed, and helps people find and pick out appropriate items. And she comes in on Saturdays and helps us restock and arrange clothes. Anything we need done, she is always eager to help.”
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
Brown has performed in the Dalton Arts Project’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” for several years.
“She has been a tremendous help to us,” Hill said. “She has a great personality. She’s a real sweetheart. Everyone loves her.”
For her efforts to assist Dalton’s Greater Works and to help others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Rylei Brown Citizen of the Week.
