Sandi Artiga “has a great personality. She’s really bubbly, always willing to do what needs to be done,” said Josh Rochester, executive director of Dalton’s Royal Oaks retirement community.
Artiga works as a chef at Royal Oaks. But she sees her role not just as cooking food but making sure staff and residents are doing well.
Rochester said when Donna Gilbreath recently joined Royal Oaks as director of nursing, Artiga went out of her way to make sure Gilbreath felt welcome and checked on her in those first several days to see if she needed anything and to make sure she had eaten.
“That’s pretty typical behavior for Sandi,” he said. “She knows when certain staff members get tied up and are busy and haven’t eaten. She’ll track them down and say ‘Hey, I see you haven’t had lunch today. Do you want me to save you a plate?’ She goes out of her way to make sure that everyone is OK.”
Artiga is also trained as a caregiver and will step up when Royal Oaks needs someone in that role.
She was recently honored with an honorable mention in the Heart of Hamilton program, which recognizes employees from across Hamilton Health Care System who far exceed the expectations of their position.
For her caring actions for the residents and staff at Royal Oaks, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Sandi Artiga Citizen of the Week.
