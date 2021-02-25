Citizen of the Week: Sandra Stanley's dedication to helping others is a 'blessing' to City of Refuge Dalton

Sandra Stanley has helped City of Refuge Dalton for several years with painting and cleaning projects, but in recent months she's committed even more time and effort to assist with the mobile food pantry.
Stanley, a Dalton resident for more than 45 years, "has helped City of Refuge Dalton in the past few years by cleaning, painting and whatever (else) needed to be done, (but) in the past several months, she has gone above and beyond by faithfully coming every Wednesday and Friday to help coordinate the packing of our food boxes which go out to families, individuals and senior adults," said Van Smith, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton. As she packs, she thinks about those who will receive the boxes, and she wants them to receive a box packed with as much love and care as one she'd want to receive herself.
"We are blessed to have Sandra as a part of our volunteer team, (because) she is a great leader and hard worker who gives her best to serve others," Smith said. "Sandra not only works hard for those who will receive a food box but she has a great impact on those who work with her in the food bank."
City of Refuge Dalton, which provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a clothing store, education programs for children and adults, and hot meals, shifted to a mobile method of food delivery last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and "we sent out more than 250,000 meals," Smith said. "It worked extremely well, and we found a lot of need," particularly among "senior adults."
Though Stanley says she feels "blessed" to work alongside those at City of Refuge Dalton, "she is a great blessing to us, (as) she is dedicated to blessing others by serving them with her best," Smith said. Stanley, who spent 17 years with Shaw Industries and two decades as a personal caregiver, "is making a difference in the lives of those she serves as well as in the lives of those who work with her."
For her empathy, eagerness to help those in need and energetic attitude that motivates others, the Daily Citizen-News names Sandra Stanley Citizen of the Week.
