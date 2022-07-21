Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.