It’s safe to say nobody is more dedicated to Dalton State College’s Turtle Assurance Colony than Sarah McMahon, said Meagan Standridge, manager of communications for Dalton State.
McMahon has been a faculty volunteer at the colony for four years, and the “record-keeping she has designed is quite impressive,” including notebooks full of data that track feedings, health checks and weight, Standridge said. In addition to her efforts caring for the animals, she strives to keep the facility clean and organized.
“During the weekends, it’s not uncommon for Sarah to sweep and mop the floors or completely clean and organize the refrigerator where we keep our produce to feed the animals,” Standridge said.
Recently, McMahon also led an educational tour of the colony during a campus visit by Perrin Bostic, Georgia U.S Sen. Raphael Warnock’s field director.
McMahon, a part-time biology professor at Dalton State, regularly takes on the education/outreach duties for visitors, and she trains some of the student staff on juvenile husbandry, said Chris Manis, assistant professor of biology and curator for the turtle colony. McMahon’s efforts in the colony tend to occur in the late afternoon/evening window, so she’s able to address project and student needs later in the day and on weekends, providing “a stabilizing effect on the project.”
McMahon “always volunteers to educate visitors during tours” of the colony, said Rosalva Moso, School of Arts and Sciences senior administrative assistant. “She has two wonderful children that seem to be following in her footsteps and do a lot of” STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities.
For her dedication to Dalton State’s Turtle Assurance Colony, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Sarah McMahon Citizen of the Week.
