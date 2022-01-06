Citizen of the Week: Sarah Murry is 'a role model for all of us'

Sarah Murry has put in many, many hours helping Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful make the Greater Dalton area a cleaner, more attractive place, said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
"Sarah Murry has been so supportive of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful’s efforts," Hartline said. "She was a big help at this year’s Trash Dash event, but has volunteered for more than I can think of. Her intelligence, kindness and belief in this community is what really makes her stand out as a role model for all of us.”
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection." The Trash Dash was an event last fall in which joggers picked up trash on their run.
Murry serves as marketing director for the Creative Arts Guild.
"She's got a real heart for this community," said Creative Arts Guild Executive Director Amanda Brown. "She's involved in so many different groups, and works in so many different directions. I can't name them all."
For her efforts to make the Greater Dalton area cleaner, more attractive and a better place to live, the Daily Citizen-News names Sarah Murry Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.