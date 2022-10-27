When Amy Hartline was looking for people to serve on a volunteer citizens committee to study ways to help Dalton better prepare for climate change she thought of Sarah Ott.
Ott, a science teacher at Dalton Junior High School, is a Climate Change Teacher Ambassador with the National Center for Science Education.
“Sarah is so inspiring to me with her dedication and passion to bringing awareness and care to our local environment. She shares so much of that passion with her students while teaching, but even to others when she is outside of the school,” said Hartline, recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority and executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
“She is helping with the new resilient communities project which is focused on building resiliency of the community in the case of weather emergencies. She is a key member of the group, bringing expertise and excitement that is needed. She’s been a leader in our area for bringing environmental awareness to our young people for years.”
For her efforts to raise awareness of environmental issues, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Sarah Ott Citizen of the Week.
