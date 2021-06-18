Citizen of the Week: Schlapa a constant helper at Learning Tree Elementary School

For more than three decades, Duane Schlapa has assisted Learning Tree Elementary School in ways both obvious (33 years as chairman of the school board) and less visible (running cables for the school's technology projects and operating the sound system during student programs) -- all in a volunteer capacity.
"A behind-the-scenes guy," Schlapa has been "selflessly giving" for 35 years, said Twila Brown, Learning Tree's principal. "He is not only worthy of Citizen of the Week, but Citizen of the Year, or decade or quarter-century-plus."
Schlapa "gives of his time on a regular basis to fix things up at the school," said Niki Knowlton, a teacher at the school and its secretary. "He's our go-to maintenance guy and (arrives) pretty much at the drop of a hat if we need him."
He makes sure the building meets all code requirements and standards "and keeps up with the legal stuff to make sure we're up to snuff," Knowlton said. "He knows everything about our building (and) volunteers long hours in the summer to help fix anything that needs fixing and build things that need building."
"Last summer, he was here nearly every day working on some project to prepare us for" a school year that would be conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. "He helped to build most of the structures for our outdoor classrooms," which the school utilized more than ever.
And as school board chairman, Schlapa "keeps our budget under control," she said. He's "always looking to help us save money."
For his indefatigable work on behalf of Learning Tree Elementary School for more than three decades, the Daily Citizen-News names Duane Schlapa Citizen of the Week.
