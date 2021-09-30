Citizen of the Week: Scott Hufstetler has 'a drive to help'

Dalton and Whitfield County are cleaner and tidier because of Scott Hufstetler, said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection."
"Scott has been leading two different adopt-a-mile groups for over a decade, and his groups have picked up a total of 18,440 pounds of litter from their miles over the years," said Hartline. "He is hands down one of our best leaders in the community and has such a drive to help. Scott gets so much done without being asked or reminded, and he encourages others to help right alongside him. Even with all he’s done he stays humble about the work that he puts in."
Hufstetler works for Shaw Industries.
"Creating a better future for people, the planet and our local communities is part of Shaw's corporate vision, and Scott couldn't be a more perfect embodiment of that vision," said Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw. "Scott is a true servant-leader with a passion for serving the community, giving back and paying it forward by setting an example for future generations."
For his efforts to make Dalton and Whitfield County beautiful, the Daily Citizen-News names Scott Hufstetler Citizen of the Week.
