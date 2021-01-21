Citizen of the Week: Scott Thompson 'the kind of coach parents want their kids to be around'

Scott Thompson, Dalton High School's director of athletic performance, strengthens the athletes he mentors not only physically, but mentally and emotionally, and he's been named the 2021 Georgia State High School Strength Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coach Association.
"I can't say enough about what Thompson does at (the high school)," said Stephanie Hungerpiller, Dalton High's principal. "He gives it his all in everything he does."
Thompson, who began his Dalton High career nearly two decades ago as a strength coach and physical education teacher, impressed Matt Land, who was Dalton's head football coach for more than a decade before his resignation at the end of the 2020 season.
Thompson, the defensive backs coach for the Catamounts, "is intense and always prepared," Land said. "He works hard and loves the kids."
While he may be best known for his work with the Catamounts football team, Thompson assists all athletes in the weight room, and he's "a vital part of all of our programs," Hungerpiller said. Not only does he improve the students' performance, he helps them prevent injuries.
Thompson, who will receive the award at a conference in Minnesota this summer, "builds great relationships with all students," Hungerpiller added. "He's the kind of coach parents want their kids to be around."
Thompson has "been a really big mentor in my life," Tyson Swope, a member of Dalton High's class of 2020 who played football and baseball for the Catamounts, told the Daily Citizen-News last spring. "He's taught me how to treat people and how to love your family."
Thompson and his wife, Tiffany, a teacher at Brookwood School, have three children, and he embodies the "Dalton Difference," as it is instructors like him that make Dalton Public Schools "a great place to send your kids to school," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. "We love (him), and we appreciate him — appreciate him for who (he is) and what (he) represents."
For his dedication to working with the students at Dalton High School, the Daily Citizen-News names Scott Thompson Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.