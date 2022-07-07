By being an exceptional treasurer for the Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church and "a faithful volunteer for decades," Shawn Burkes brings "light to (extinguish) the darkness and keep hope alive," said Twila Brown, principal of Learning Tree Elementary School, which shares property on South Tibbs Road with the Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church.
The school is part of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist school network.
"I hope the sister churches in our community are also blessed to have treasurers who walk by faith" like Burkes does, Brown said. "With the condition of our world right now, it is even more timely that we all press together to bring encouragement and hope to each other."
While some treasurers are "always telling you why you can't do things, (Burkes) breaks the mold and has the perfect mix of a can-do, 'Let's see if we can make this dream come true,' attitude, and a clear picture of what is realistic," Brown said. "His sense of humor, firm grasp on reality, bold faith, attention to detail and love for God and his community are greatly appreciated."
Burkes volunteers "because he considers it his personal ministry," Brown added. "He is so responsible, always on time, and has the most thorough financial reports I've ever seen."
"He has helped our church and school family navigate through the treacherous waters of COVID-19 over the last few years and continues to faithfully fulfill his duties even through some pretty rough health challenges he" has faced recently, Brown said. "He has always made sure the finances were in order so our church could run many impactful events for our Dalton community and continue to offer assistance to people in need."
For his faithful and adroit service to his congregation and community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Shawn Burkes Citizen of the Week.
