Citizen of the Week: Shelby Carter

Southeast Whitfield High School senior Shelby Carter is dedicated to giving her time, effort and talents to serving others.
Carter "is very smart, very kind, and giving," said Misty Pendergrass. An honors student, "she helps around the community, (and) she has babysat my children for free."
Carter is active in her church, and she's passionate about helping animals, including volunteering at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, Pendergrass said. Carter also cares for several members of her family who are battling various medical conditions.
A four-year member of Southeast's FFA chapter, Carter was part of a meats evaluation team that placed top-10 in the state this year, said Zack Lumpkin, a Southeast agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. "People like Shelby are few and far between in today’s society and would be what any parent would hope (his or her) daughter would grow into, (because) she is one of the best kids you will ever meet."
"Exceptional in terms of drive (and) motivation, (Carter) makes everyone around her feel like a better person," Lumpkin added. "Shelby is amazing."
For her dedication to those around her and her volunteer efforts, the Daily Citizen-News names Shelby Carter Citizen of the Week.
