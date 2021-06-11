For the past 14 years, Simon Pressley has been a live-in volunteer at the Dalton campus of Providence Ministries.
"He has a multitude of gifts and performs a multitude of services," said Providence Ministries Founder and CEO Roy Johnson.
Pressley plays his most high-profile role in Providence's feeding program, which provides meals to those in need.
"Having years of culinary experience, Simon oversees Providence's kitchen which provides three meals daily, seven days a week to the homeless men and women in our area," said Johnson. "He also plans our annual community Thanksgiving and Christmas Ddinners, serving 500 to 800 meals at each event."
Pressley is also an ordained minister who preaches on a regular basis at Providence and local churches, as well as at Celebrate Recovery, a Christian 12-step recovery program.
"He also coordinates and reviews the Bible studies of the men in our recovery programs, and he supervises our in-house transitional living program," said Johnson. "Simon is an amazing volunteer."
For his service to those in need and his work at Providence Ministries, the Daily Citizen-News names Simon Pressley Citizen of the Week.
