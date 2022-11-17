Simon Pressley is “a very special member of the Providence Ministries family,” according to Kim Le, director of marketing and public relations for Providence Ministries.
Pressley came to Providence through its homeless shelter and quickly “developed a fire-burning passion for Jesus Christ and giving back,” Le said.
For 16 years, Pressley has played a vital role as a volunteer servant-leader. He turned his love for cooking into a ministry, helping to prepare the daily meals Providence serves and overseeing Providence’s Thanksgiving and Christmas meals where more than 700 meals are served.
Pressley also leads the Men’s Recovery Program with its Bible study curriculum.
“He also mentors the Transitional Living Program,” said Le. “He is involved with Celebrate Recovery at Liberty Baptist Church and attends other recovery meetings. In addition, Simon preaches and ministers for several churches in Northwest Georgia. At 84 years old, you can still find him helping others in Providence Ministries and the community with that enthusiastic and passionate smile.”
For his service to those in need and his work at Providence Ministries, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Simon Pressley Citizen of the Week.
