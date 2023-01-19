In a relatively short time Stella Mayes has made herself a key part of the services that City of Refuge Dalton offers to families in need in the Greater Dalton area.
Mayes began as a volunteer, helping out in various capacities. She now serves as City of Refuge Dalton's director of children's services.
"She takes care of the childcare while the mothers are in a support meeting," said Brian Croft, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton. "She does arts and crafts with the children, plays and gets to bond with the children."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals.
Croft said Mayes has a great heart for working with children.
"Stella is genuine and expresses love, kindness and patience with the children and families she serves," said Croft. "Stella works hard at anything she does."
Croft said Mayes told him it feeds her soul to work with children.
For her efforts on behalf of City of Refuge Dalton and for her impact on the children it serves, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Stella Mayes Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.