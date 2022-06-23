The weekend meals provided by volunteers of Pleasant Grove Methodist Church to students of Pleasant Grove Elementary School are truly invaluable for many families, said Rena Graham.
“A lot of kids depend on that for the weekend,” said Graham, who will take over as Beaverdale Elementary School’s principal for the 2022-23 school year and was Pleasant Grove Elementary’s assistant principal the past two years. “It really helps out a lot of our families.”
The church congregation receives food donations, then volunteers package them, led by Susan Cooksey, who volunteers in a variety of capacities at the church and in the community, Graham said. They then bring them across the street each Thursday to the school, where they’re distributed to students for the weekend.
Students are provided enough “sustainable food” for breakfasts and lunches throughout the weekend, Graham said. Nearly 100 students were regular recipients during the 2021-22 school year.
The outreach effort continues during the summer, Graham said. Rather than bringing packages to the school, students in need are invited to pick them up from the church weekly.
Making sure the physical needs — like food — of students are met is as critical as providing academic enrichment, because if the former isn’t satisfied, the latter can’t happen, Graham said: “You really have to (assist) the whole child.”
For her work coordinating the weekly volunteer effort that feeds roughly 100 Pleasant Grove Elementary students, as well as her other contributions in her congregation and community, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Susan Cooksey Citizen of the Week.
