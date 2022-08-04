Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions and spiritual formation for First Baptist Church of Dalton, “is the embodiment of the hymn ‘Let Others See Jesus in You’ (as) the public-facing Good Samaritan of a church full of people willing to donate funds and roll up their sleeves and sweat to help those in need,” said Lori McDaniel, coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield County Family Connection.
Hooie has worked with benevolent organizations “to address food, clothing, rent and other needs faced by local citizens, (which) has become a gargantuan task” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hooie and her church have aided numerous individuals, McDaniel said.
“At our local Community of Hope at Beechland Place, part of the Dalton Housing Authority, Suzanne is a dedicated committee member and oh so much more.”
“Working with Amber Borden, formerly of the Housing Authority, Suzanne spearheaded (her church’s) complete gutting and renovation of the community roundhouse, making it safe and usable for the many programs the Housing Authority sponsors there, (from) Girl Scouts troop meetings (to) food/toiletries/cleaning supplies distributions (to) community meetings,” McDaniel said. She’s also brought her congregation’s “Vacation Bible School to them for several summers now, and the children constantly ask, ‘When can we do VBS again?’”
Several churches, a vast network of volunteers and community partners united to provide Christmas in July for Dalton Public Schools’ Kid City students as they — and their families — prepared for going back to school, but no volunteer did more than Hooie, said Kid City Director Malisa Pedro. Hooie “is just always up for anything we ask and will go out of her way to make the event better for kids.”
“When we were afraid it might rain out the event, she offered to be our backup plan and host the whole event” at her church, Pedro said. There was no rain, but First Baptist Church of Dalton still provided space inside for a Chick-fil-A dinner for those in attendance, and the church also used its parking lot to give bikes to children who qualified for them based on Kid City attendance.
“We always love partnering with her on events,” Pedro said. “Our families and students are welcomed by her and the volunteer teams she leads.”
“Suzanne has a heart for the community, (and) her love for God and others overflows from her heart,” Pedro said. “She is a servant-leader (who) will jump in and do the hard, dirty work.”
She’s also an “optimistic, can-do person,” Pedro added. “If someone shares a vision, she helps bring it to reality.”
Hooie has been a catalyst for numerous outreach initiatives, including a “thank you” lunch last year at the church for local first responders, the church’s annual red tub giveaway during the holiday season, the annual Gratefull community food drive at Thanksgiving and trying to help the homeless.
“The Sharing is Caring Christmas event sponsored by Salvation Army, Family Connection and local school systems underwent many changes (due to the pandemic), and the number of volunteers dropped greatly. If not for Suzanne and the great folks at (her church), we would’ve been severely shorthanded,” McDaniel said. “My wish is that every community had a Suzanne Hooie to stand in the gap for those in need, but I suspect that only the Dalton community is that lucky.”
For her wide-ranging and tireless efforts to help those in need locally — and for recruiting others for those efforts — the Dalton Daily Citizen names Suzanne Hooie Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.