Sydney Sellers continues her family’s long history of Creative Arts Guild support, and she’s raising another generation to provide that also, said Amanda Brown, the Guild’s executive director.
“Sydney brings community love to everything she does, but her volunteer contributions to the Guild are extra special as she is a third generation Creative Arts Guild supporter raising a fourth generation of Guild babies,” Brown said. Since moving back to Dalton a few years ago, Sellers has been active at the Guild, and “she really is around a good bit.”
Most recently, Sellers was “a member of our Spring for the Arts committee, and she’s been active in that fundraiser for a couple of years,” Brown said. “She often also helps with Festival and the Low Country Boil, among other things.”
Proceeds from Spring for the Arts benefit the Guild’s Arts in Education programs, including internal education classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trips; arts scholarships; the annual Student Arts Expo; and Creative Connections, the most recent Arts in Education venture, an annual professional development conference for area school arts educators in all arts disciplines, according to the Guild. Arts in Education also includes the partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation, which provides Artists in Residence opportunities for area students.
The eighth annual Low Country Boil Cook-Off on Saturday is “a lighthearted ‘Welcome to Summer’ event” for the entire family, with great food, cold beverages, yard games and live music on the Guild’s lawn and the Spigel Pavilion, according to the Guild. More information is available online at www.creativeartsguild.org.
“Sydney’s positive approach to all things Dalton helps us cultivate an energy of possibility” at the Guild and in the community, Brown said.
For her active volunteering at the Guild, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Sydney Sellers Citizen of the Week.
