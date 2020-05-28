Citizen of the Week: Terry Ross

Formed more than 30 years ago, Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity has worked tirelessly to help some residents of Whitfield and Murray counties build and improve their homes.
A nonprofit, Habitat depends on donations of time and labor and the sales of building supplies, appliances and fixtures from its ReStore at 111 N. Glenwood Ave.
Whitfield County businessman Terry Ross has long been a supporter of Habitat, and he recently made major donations to the organization. Ross provided a 14-foot box truck, two forklifts and several pallets of flooring.
"These donations will help the Habitat ReStore tremendously," said Raven Braud, marketing coordinator for Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity. "If you aren’t familiar with the Habitat ReStore, we sell donated building materials, furniture, appliances and more at a fraction of the retail price in order to fund our mission of building homes in the Greater Dalton communities. Our box truck is beginning to age, and often requires trips to the shop. With two box trucks now on hand, we will not have to spend the extra money for truck rentals. One of our (forklifts) has also begun to age, and the costs to repair it is substantial. We so appreciate these donations which will allow us to serve more families in our community."
Those who are interested in learning more about Greater Dalton Habitat for Humanity can go to habitatdwm.org.
For his efforts to help Habitat serve the Greater Dalton community, the Daily Citizen-News names Terry Ross Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.