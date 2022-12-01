Terry Shirley is a quiet man who doesn't seek attention.
"He just comes in and does his work," said Dalton’s Greater Works ministry founder and President Robert Hill.
"You might not even notice he's around until you realize just how much better things look," added Hill.
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including a food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
"He's been helping us on and off for 10 years," Hill said. "He just comes in and goes to work, whatever needs to be done. He cleans, he mops. Whatever we have asked him to do he has done."
Hill said Shirley first came to Dalton's Greater Works when he needed help. Even then, Shirley wanted to do what he could for the ministry, and that continued after he was on a better path.
Hill said it isn’t unusual for the people who come there for help to look for ways they can help Dalton’s Greater Works and to keep helping even after they begin doing better.
"We really appreciate everything he has done for us," said Hill. "He has been a real blessing."
For his efforts to give back to Dalton's Greater Works and to help others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Terry Shirley Citizen of the Week.
